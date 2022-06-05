While Washington High School Students mostly live in the city and may not have gardening experience, a science teacher has tried to change that with a botany class.
Jeff Devenney, who has been a teacher for 24 years and mainly teaches biology, started the botany elective that has students getting to spend at least one class a week in a greenhouse.
“In early March, we planted small sunflower plants and in two months’ time, the students had sunflowers to give to their moms for Mother’s Day. We grew about 150 plants and some were sold to teachers. We also have marigolds and tomato plants. One of our best tomato plant customers is Superintendent George Lammay, who bought over 100 tomato plants,” Devenney said in a press release.
Students also get to grow herbs, such as dill and cilantro.
“They see how much they can make a difference in growing their own food. They take ownership of everything and learn the whole process of growing their own plants,” Devenney said.
Devenney said next year the class will be making pickles and salsa, and students will learn about preserving.
Tomato plants and marigolds are still available for students, parents, teachers and administration to buy. Anyone interested can contact Devenney at devenneyj@prexie.us.