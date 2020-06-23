Washington and Greene counties recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday afternoon.
The total case count in Greene County stands at 35 since data began being collected in March, with 168 in Washington County. Allegheny County added 45 new cases, bringing its total to 2,220. The state’s health department also reported three new deaths as a result of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 82,186, with 6,426 deaths being attributed to the virus, an increase of three since Sunday.
Allegheny County has reported its highest one-day spike in daily cases since the beginning of May. Debra Bogen, the county’s health director, told reporters Monday afternoon that they are “seeing primarily cases among younger people, those most likely to be out and about.”
Most of Southwestern Pennsylvania moved into the green phase of reopening the economy earlier this month, but Bogen said many of the residents who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 had recently traveled out of state. Bogen also said she did not believe the June 2 primary or the Black Lives Matter protests were responsible for the increase in cases.
Bogen would not say where many of those who tested positive had traveled to.
“We hope we don’t see these go up in the coming days,” Bogen said.
Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County’s executive, said there had been a “natural relaxation” in behavior since the county entered the green phase, and that he hoped “this is a few days of data and this will go down.”
“Let’s continue to be responsible for each other,” he said. “We’ve all got to be in this together.”