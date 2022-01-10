Municipalities in Washington and Greene counties have adopted their general fund budgets for 2022. Here is a roundup of the spending plans and taxes for the upcoming year.
Washington County
Amwell Township – Supervisors approved a total budget for 2022 of $3,740,023. The millage rate is set at 0.7.
Buffalo Township – Township supervisors approved a 2022 budget of $598,145. The millage rate remains at 7.4 mills for general purposes and 0.7 mills for fire protection.
Burgettstown – The general fund budget has been set at $550,048. The millage rate remains at 2.96 mills.
California – Borough council approved a $2,368,831.80 budget. The budget included a one-mill tax increase. Millage is now 5.33 mills.
Canton Township – Township supervisors approved a $2,136,471.72 budget. The millage rate remains at 0.6 mills.
Canonsburg Borough – Council adopted a 2022 general fund balance in the amount of $766,645. General real estate increased by 1.71% and the fire tax increased by .30% for a total of 2.01%.
Carroll Township - Township supervisors passed a $1,751,063 budget that did not include a tax increase. Millage remains at 1.1444 mills.
Cecil Township – The board of supervisors adopted a 2022 general fund budget in the amount of $10,540,269. The township millage rate remains at 1.5%.
Centerville – Borough council approved a $1.5 million spending plan. Millage remains at 3.9 mills.
Charleroi – Council passed a $2.7 million budget. Millage remains at 6.85 mills.
Chartiers Township – Supervisors approved a general fund budget of $4,266,300. Millage remains at 0.8632 for general purposes and 0.2 for fire protection.
Cross Creek Township – Supervisors adopted a 2022 general fund budget in the amount of $2,541,078. The millage rate for general real estate tax remains at 1.07 mills.
Donegal Township – The supervisors adopted a 2022 general fund budget of $1,018,622. The millage rate remains at 4 mills.
Donora – Council approved a $2,781,762.84 spending plan. Millage remains at 6.887 mills.
East Bethlehem Township – Commissioners approved a $734,700 spending plan. Millage remains at 3.51 mills.
Fallowfield - Township supervisors approved a spending plan that lists $1,846,189 in expenditures and $1,654,150 in revenues. Millage stays at 1.49408 mills.
Hanover Township – Supervisors adopted a $2,384,826 general fund budget for 2022.
Marianna – Borough council approved a $350,000 budget. The millage remains at 3.3 mills, with .8 mills for street lights and .2 mills for fire service.
Monongahela – Council approved a spending plan that lists revenues at $3,166,081 and Expenses at $3,164,704, leaving a surplus of $1,377. The millage rate remains at 7 mills.
McDonald Borough – Council members approved a 2022 general fund budget of $1,694,726. The millage rate remains at 3.39 mills.
North Bethlehem Township - The millage remains at .00141 mills.
North Franklin Township – Supervisors approved a budget of $2,158,333.09. Millage remains at 0.00125 mills.
North Strabane Township – Supervisors adopted a general fund budget in the amount of $9,280,412. The 2022 millage rate is .622. Additionally, supervisors approved a fire tax of .645 mills, a park tax of .13 mills and a machinery fund tax of .093 mills.
Peters Township – In 2022, the real estate tax rate will be raised .078 mills, to a millage rate of 1.7 mills. Called for in the budget are revenues of $22,181,210 and expenditures of $39,801,768.
South Strabane Township – Supervisors approved a general fund budget of $6,521,853. Millage remains at 1.1 mills.
Union Township - Township supervisors approved a $2,062,556 spending plan. The millage remains at 1.184 mills.
Washington – City council approved a budget of $15,032,714.86. Land millage remains at 38.71 mills, and building millage remains at 4.03 mills.
Greene County
Carmichaels – The borough requires a right-to-know request to obtain the general fund budget amount.
Cumberland Township – The millage rate remains at 3 mills.
Franklin Township – The millage rate remains at 1.28 mills.
Jefferson Borough – There is no tax increase for 2022.
Monongahela Township – There is no tax increase for 2022.
Morgan Township – There is no tax increase for 2022.
Washington Township – The supervisors approved a 2022 general fund budget that includes revenues at $700,400 and expenses at $474,250. The millage rate is set at 3.67 mills.
Waynesburg – The general fund budget for 2022 is $1,632,700. The millage rate remains at 10 mills.