Washington, Greene and Fayette are among 37 counties sharing in nearly $50 million of statewide funding earmarked for transportation projects across Pennsylvania.
Six projects in the three counties will receive a total of $5 million of the funding, intended to improve safety and provide a reliable transportation system throughout the commonwealth.
In Washington County, Donora Dock LLC was awarded $1,617,215 to rebuild the current dock wall at the Donora River Terminal, which serves as an integral component of the exchange of goods in the region.
“A safe, modern transportation system is key to fostering economic development and promoting thriving communities,” said state Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R-Carroll). “I am pleased that tax dollars are returning to the 46th District to help pay for these important projects.”
In North Strabane Township, $639,641 was awarded to widen McDowell Lane by eight feet – four feet per lane – to accommodate a marked, shared bike lane in both directions.
The bike lanes will provide multimodal access to McDowell Sports Complex to the residents of the several residential developments near the complex.
East Bethlehem Township will receive $777,570 to replace undersized storm sewers in poor condition along Crawford Road and Strawberry Street. The existing system is incapable of collecting and transporting the runoff, causing ponding along state Route 88.
The Greene County Board of Commissioners was awarded $1,038,786 to replace Bridge No. 7, a structurally deficient bridge in Perry Township. The 39-foot bridge that spans Shanon Run has a sufficiency rating of 45.3 out of 100, and is eligible by the Federal Highway Administration for replacement.
The bridge, built in 1909, currently carries a 14-ton weight limit.
“We’ve been very fortunate in getting awards through this program to address our bridges,” said Jeffrey Marshall, director of the Department of Finance and Administration for Greene County, noting Bridge No. 7 is the third bridge to receive funding for replacement.
It likely will take about three years to complete the project.
Fayette County will receive funding for two projects.
Connellsville was awarded $655,000 to repair a stone wall, built in the 1930s, that supports Wills Road, a main thoroughfare connecting the east end to downtown. It is heavily traveled by vehicles, school buses, and pedestrians.
Perry Township was awarded $284,316 to design and reconstruct a 370-foot retaining wall that serves as a bus stop for school-age children along Main Street that supports Arch Street.
Deterioration of the current wall has created a hazardous situation for traffic, children waiting for a school bus, and pedestrians.
Gov. Josh Shapiro announced last week that his administration will fund the 58 highway, bridge, aviation, ports, and bike and pedestrian projects using $49.6 million in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grants to ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to all Pennsylvanians.
The program is intended to provide financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation infrastructure that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.
“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity,” said Shapiro. “Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently.”
