Communities in Greene and Washington counties will receive a portion of nearly $2.3 million in Pennsylvania Housing Financing Agency grants to support affordable housing projects throughout the region, according to a news release from state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township.
The grants received by organizations in Washington and Greene counties are:
$100,000 for Greene County’s Home Purchase Fund;
$700,000 for the purchase and clearing of six blighted homes in Greene County;
$210,000 for the Canon Apartments roof replacement project in Washington County;
$210,000 for the Crest Avenue roof replacement project in Washington County;
$250,000 for Washington County Land Bank Homebuyer Assistance Program;
$50,000 for four Washington County Public Housing Authority communities;
$200,000 for interior environmental rehabilitation of John Lignelli Manor in New Eagle.
“Having somewhere to live is a basic need that must be met before families can achieve security and success, so I am grateful that these grants will help more district residents attain stable housing. Then, they can focus on becoming financially independent and realizing their other goals,” Bartolotta said in the release.
The grants were awarded through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, which was created in 2010 to assist with the creation, rehabilitation and support of affordable housing throughout Pennsylvania. Funding for the grants is provided by the impact fee charged on natural gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale region and the state’s existing Realty Transfer Tax.