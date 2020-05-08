Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 27F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 27F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.