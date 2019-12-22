Following is a list of school board meeting dates and locations for school districts in Washington and Greene counties:
Washington County
Avella School Board: President, Leslie Cunningham, vice president; Leslie Thames, treasurer, Corey McConn. Meeting dates are the third Wednesday of each month, the fourth Wednesday in June, and the first Wednesday in December at Avella Junior-Senior High School, 1000 Avella Road, Avella.
Bentworth School Board: President, Adam McMurray; vice president, John Patrice; treasurer, Lisa Bashioum. Meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, with the exception of the third Tuesday of January and February, and the first Monday of December. Additional meetings will be held on May 11 and June 22. Meetings will be held in the district office conference room, 150 Bearcat Drive, Bentleyville.
Beth Center: Regular meeting dates are at 7 p.m. in the board room of the administrative wing in Beth Center Elementary School, 194 Crawford Road, Fredericktown., on the fourth Monday of each month, with the exception of the fourth Tuesday in May and the first Tuesday of December.Committee meeting dates are at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, with the exception of the third Tuesday of January and February and the second Monday of August.
Burgettstown: President, Chris Kramer; vice president, John Vallina; treasurer, William Price. Meeting dates are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Burgettstown Elementary Center Library, 100 Bavington Road, Burgettstown. No meeting is scheduled for July, and a reorganization meeting is slated for Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan: President, Darla Bowman-Monaco; vice president, Manuel Pihakis. Committee and regular meeting dates are Jan. 2, 9; Feb. 6, 20; March 5, 26; April 2,16; May 7, 21; June 4, 25; Aug. 6, 17; Sept. 3, 17; Oct. 1, 22; Nov.5, 19; reorganization meeting Dec. 10 at the administration building, 1 N. Jefferson Ave., Canonsburg. Committee meetings start at 6 p.m., regular meetings start at 7 p.m.
Charleroi: President, Kenneth Wiltz; vice president, Adele Hopkins; treasurer, Barbara Pepper. Meeting dates are the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Charleroi High School community room, 100 Fecsen Drive, Charleroi, with the exception of the reorganization meeting, which will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Chartiers-Houston: President, Richard Hall; vice president, Fred Rockage; treasurer, Richard Caumo Jr. Meeting dates are the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m, with the exception of the December reorganization meeting, which will be held the first Monday of the month. Meetings are held in the administration office, 2020 W. Pike St., Houston.
Fort Cherry: President, Jeanine Miles; vice president, Melinda Errett; treasurer, Cynthia Gaskill. Meetings are scheduled immediately following the 6:30 p.m. executive session and will be held in the Fort Cherry High School Learning Commons, 110 Fort Cherry Road, McDonald. Meeting dates are the fourth Monday of each month, with the exception of the fourth Tuesday in May and the third Monday in July. There will be no meeting in November, and the reorganization meeting is scheduled for the first Monday in December.
McGuffey: President, Carl Group; vice president, Jeffrey Ross. Meetings are scheduled at the McGuffey High School large group instruction room immediately following the 6 p.m. committee meetings. Meeting dates are the third Thursday of each month with the exception of the second Thursday of January and June. The reorganization meeting will be held the first Thursday in December at 7 p.m.
Peters Township: President, Thomas McMurray; vice president, Rebecca Bowman. Meetings are held the third Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the Peters Township District Administration Building, 631 E. McMurray Road, McMurray,. Exceptions apply when holidays fall on the third Monday of the month and for the December reorganization meeting.
Ringgold: President, William C. Stein Jr.; first vice president, James Dodd; second vice-president, Sherrie Garry. Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, with the exception of the Dec. 2 reorganization meeting, at the administration building, 400 Main St., New Eagle,.
Trinity: President, Jennifer Morgan; vice president, Frances Eates; secretary, Matthew Howard. Meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the administration board room at Trinity Hall, 231 Park Ave., Washington, with the exception of July, when no meeting is scheduled, and December, when the meeting will be held Dec. 3.
Washington:President, Marsha Pleta; vice president, Tara Sparks-Gatling; treasurer, Patricia Cherry. Workshop meetings are scheduled for the second Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. Regular voting meetings will be held the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m., with the exception of January and February, when they will be held on Tuesday. Meetings are held at Washington High School, 201 Allison Ave., Washington.
Greene County
Carmichaels: President, Edward McIntire; vice president/treasurer, Cheryl Voytek. Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, with the exception of the December reorganization meeting, which will be announced. Meetings are held in the middle-senior high media center, 215 N. South Vine St., Carmichaels.
Jefferson-Morgan: President, Mark Pochron; vice-president, Robert Mitchell; treasurer, Cindy Jento. Meetings will be held the third Tuesday of January and February, and the third Monday of March through November. The December reorganization meeting was held Dec. 7. Meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the administration office board room, 1351 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, Pa.
Central Greene: President, Sharon Bennett; vice president, John Bristor. The school board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and third Tuesday of each month. No meeting will be held in July. Meetings are held at the Central Greene Administration Office, 250 S. Cumberland St., Waynesburg.
Southeastern Greene School District: President, Janet Pennington; vice president, Gary Moser. Meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of January and February and the third Monday of March through November. Meetings are held at Mapletown Jr.-Sr. High School cafeteria, 1000 Mapletown Road., Greensboro.