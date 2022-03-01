The city of Washington is going Irish on March 12.
The event, simply called, “Washington Goes Irish,” will be a celebration in the city throughout the day.
“It’s going to be a spectacular welcome to spring, welcome to 2022 event for our downtown,” said Shana Brown, Main Street Manager for the Washington Business District Authority.
Festivities will include a bar crawl from noon to 5 p.m. However, it won’t be the typical bar crawl. Brown said there also will be a number of small businesses involved.
“Right now, we have 12 stops, for the bar crawl aspect of it, but we also have another seven stops with the small businesses,” Brown said Monday.
These include:
- Your CBD Store will be giving away free sugar cookies.
- Chicco Baccello will be preparing Irish grilled cheese sandwiches.
- The Table will be offering traditional Irish hand pies.
- Popcorn Willie’s will have hand pies on hand for the event.
- Kaleidescope II will be offering a percentage discount on green merchandise.
- Thistledown Boutique will host an Irish tea.
“it’s not just a bar crawl,” Brown said. “It really is something for everybody. It’s really going to be a great event, just a way to kick off 2022 with all of the great events that we have coming up.”
Similar to Small Business Saturday in November, the passport system will be in place.
“There will be passports at every single stop,” Brown explained. “It will be able to tell you where to go, who’s participating. Whoever gets the most stamps on their passport will be entered to win two tickets to our ‘Spread the Ewes’ event.”
“Spread the Ewes” will kick off with a farm-to-table dinner in June, but the actual event is scheduled for April 2023.
“We’re going to use locally sourced items and local businesses for all of the food and drink,” Brown said of “Spread the Ewes.”
“This will give people who come to the dinner a first glimpse at (Spread the Ewes) and what all it entails and get the news before anybody else does.”
“Washington Goes Irish” also will feature an Irish stew cook-off from 1-2 p.m. at Washington Brewing Company.
“Some of the local businesses have contributed and put in their favorite Irish stew recipes,” Brown said.
Folks are welcome to attend and pick their favorite recipe. A winner also will be chosen by celebrity judges such as Scott Putnam, mayor of Washington, and Nate Mass from the Washington Pa. Food Facebook page.
There will be live music at the Washington Brewing Company from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Washington Winery will have Irish whiskey slushes available, as well as pepperoni rolls from LA Sweets, while the Washington Brewing Company will have a couple of signature Irish drinks, as well as Irish foods including the Irish stew that will be entered into the competition. Plus, the Burgess and Burgess Distillery will be open.
“We are two of the stops on the bar crawl,” said Angela Burgess, owner. “I’m always involved in the events that happen in town. People like to walk around and have some snacks and some libations.”
Plus, there will be a number of dinner options to keep the festivities going until the evening.
“(This event) will literally span the entire length of downtown,” Brown said. “The businesses have just blown me away with their participation. Everybody wanted to be a part of it. Our small businesses are just amazing and fantastic. It’s going to be a great event.”