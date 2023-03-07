Festivities for the city of Washington’s third annual Washington Goes Irish celebration begin Friday at The George Washington Hotel.
The event kicks off with an exclusive pre-party for the Downtown Business District partners at Bradford’s Lounge in the hotel from 5 to 6 p.m.
At 6 p.m., dancers from the Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance will be performing in the hotel lobby, followed by a Celtic bagpiper at 7:15 at the hotel, which was recently inducted into the Historic Hotels of America.
“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come in and see what they’ve been doing, see the improvements that have been made and really experience the historical ambiance of The George Washington,” said Shana Brown, Main Street manager of the Washington Business District Authority.
There also will be a pub crawl and pub grub from 6 to 9 p.m. at participating locations, and Nineteen North will have live music, drink specials and more at 8 p.m.
The festivities continue Saturday as businesses will be offering various specials. Nineteen North will have a vendor’s market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will host an Irish stew cook-off.
Vintage Grace Boutique will have a pop-up shop at The Meeting House, across from the Bradford House Museum.
“There’s really going to be something for everybody all weekend,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.