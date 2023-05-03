Washington Fire Department received a gold certification from the state fire commissioner.
Fire Chief Chris Richer told council Monday that the certification means a fire department meets national training qualification standards.
Washington Fire Department received a gold certification from the state fire commissioner.
Fire Chief Chris Richer told council Monday that the certification means a fire department meets national training qualification standards.
“It’s very rare with the certifications that departments qualify at 100%,” Richer said. “(The gold standard) means every one of our members and employees maximize the national standards of training.”
In accordance with Act 61, the fire commissioner office is responsible for implementing firefighter training and certification developed in accordance with established standards.
Richer said the city department is one of only 31 throughout the state to achieve 100% in firefighter training. He said Peters Township is the only other Washington County department to reach that standard.
The achievement reflects favorably on the department’s Insurance Services Office rating, which can affect the insurance premium of every homeowner in the area.
“It’s a recognition of the very high levels of training that the Washington Fire Department maintains,” Richer said. “But it also trickles down to saving a few dollars in citizens’ pockets down the road.”
Richer also said free bicycle helmets remain available at the fire station.
“Unfortunately last summer, we had some significant injuries,” Richer said. “We flew two kids from the city alone last year to Pittsburgh hospitals for head trauma from bicycle accidents so we took some aggressive measures to get some helmets on the kids.”
Richer said donations enabled the department to get more than 200 helmets, which are available for city residents until all of the headwear is gone.
“Then we’ll look for additional donors if need be,” Richer said. “As many helmets as we can get on kids this summer is the goal.”
Also, city park director DeAnna Martin said the parks department received a Step Into Swim grant.
“You apply for these grants to help lower the price of swim lessons or offer scholarships to people in your community so they can afford to have some quality swim lessons,” Martin said. “It’s not a huge amount, but it’s going to make a difference for the kids and their families.”
In other business Monday, City Council announced:
n The Washington Pickleball Club Tournament has been expanded to two days and is scheduled for May 20 and 21. Martin said more than double the participants of last year’s tournament have registered.
n Police Chief Daniel Rush told council that 224 pounds of prescription drugs were collected on National Drug Take Back Day on April 22.
n Mayor Scott Putnam said there will be discussion to name the next “Pride in Washington” winner. The first certificate of appreciation was awarded to the Dreamers Co., a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing Washington’s residential and commercial properties.
