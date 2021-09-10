After almost 25 years of service with the Washington Fire Department, Jerry Coleman is stepping down as chief to take on a new role as the county’s director of public safety.
Today is Coleman’s last day with the fire department, and he started his new job on Tuesday.
“I’m just trying to get my feet on the ground over there. The first couple days, it’s been really good,” Coleman said.
For Coleman, it has been an emotional time as he transitions between the two jobs.
“It was a very difficult decision,” Coleman said. “After discussing it with my family and weighing all the positives and negatives, we decided it was the best move for this point in time in my career to take on new challenges and more responsibilities.”
Coleman was sworn in as fire chief in May 2018. He described the role as his dream job.
“It was a great career. I don’t think a lot of people can get up everyday and say they love to go to work, but I did,” Coleman said.
Coleman added that first responders hope no one ever needs their help, but when they did, he valued the opportunity to make a difference for people on their worst day.
“We get to see there are still good people in the world. It gives you a good feeling that you helped somebody in their time of need,” Coleman said. “There were a lot of bad calls, calls that didn’t turn out well, but there were a lot of calls where we were able to make a difference.”
In addition to being fire chief, Coleman is also an instructor for the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy. Between both roles, he said he has developed relationships inside and outside of Washington County – relationships he says will be valuable in his new position.
“Already having relationships with a lot of the fire chiefs, police departments and EMS professionals I think is going to be a great help moving forward ... All of us working together, we’re going to provide some good, quality public safety for our county. The trust is already there. The mutual respect is already there.”
Coleman is succeeding Jeff Yates as the county’s director of public safety. Yates retired in May after 35 years with the department.
Washington Mayor Scott Putnam offered praise for Coleman’s tenure as fire chief.
“He’s done a great job in growing the department and leading this generation of firefighters,” Putnam said.
Putnam said the next fire chief will be selected from within the department.
According to Coleman, there are six firefighters who have expressed interest in the job.
While the city interviews candidates, Captains Bob Wasik and Dave Gump will share the chief duties.
Whoever ends up with the job, Coleman is confident the fire department will continue to serve Washington well without him at the helm.
“Beyond being good firefighters, there are a lot of good men over there,” Coleman said. “The city is in good hands.”