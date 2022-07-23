Washington and Fayette counties have shifted from medium to high community transmission for COVID-19.
Greene County has moved from low to medium community transmission.
According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control data from July 22, Washington and Fayette are among four counties in Pennsylvania that fall into the high transmission category.
The CDC recommends everyone in high transmission areas wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
Twenty-six counties are now in medium transmission, and the CDC recommends people wear masks on public transportation.
The state Department of Health also advises residents to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters and to get tested if they have symptoms.
People at risk for severe illness should consider taking additional precautions and speak to a health-care provider about what preventative action they should take to reduce the risk of severe illness.
COVID-19 cases in Washington and Fayette counties are higher than they have been at nearly any point this summer, fueled by the BA.5 variant.
Washington County is averaging 67 cases a day, while Fayette County is seeing 41 cases daily.
