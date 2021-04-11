Washington and Fayette counties each recorded two new coronavirus deaths over the weekend, according to statistics released Sunday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Each county also recorded more than 100 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
Washington County saw its total deaths rise to 279, with 129 new coronavirus cases, to bring its total to 15,861. Fayette County’s total fatalities increased to 296, with 104 new cases, for a total of 11,706, according to the department of health.
Greene County recorded no new deaths over the weekend, but saw an increase of 25 new cases to bring its total to 3,005, the department of health said.
Allegheny County’s total deaths increased by three to reach 1,841. The county also reported 841 new cases of the coronavirus as its total climbed to 90,386, according to the department of health.
Westmoreland County’s caseload rose by 305 since Friday to bring its total amount of cases to 30,605 with one new death for a total of 713, the department of health said.
Pennsylvania now has recorded 25,405 coronavirus deaths since March 2020 and 1,072,336 cases, according to the department of health.