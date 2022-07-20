Washington and Fayette counties have moved into the medium-risk category for community spread of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Greene County, along with Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, remains in the the low-spread category.
The CDC’s county community-spread levels are determined by looking at the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area, hospital admissions, and hospital beds being used.
The CDC said the latest wave of COVID-19 cases is fueled by the spread of the Omicron subvariant BA.5, which is highly transmissible and doesn’t appear to be slowed by a person’s immunity from a previous infection. It is the most dominant strain in the U.S.
The good news is that, while there is more to learn about BA.5, there is no evidence to suggest that BA.5 causes more severe disease than its predecessors, according to the CDC.
As of Monday, an average of 72 cases per day were reported in Washington County, a 52% increase from the average two weeks ago.
In Fayette County, an average of 41 cases per day were reported, a 71% jump from the average two weeks ago.
The average number of cases in Greene County remains the same, at about 8 cases per day.
Washington Health System reported that there has not been an increase in hospitalizations at Washington Hospital or WHS Greene. The health system has been treating between four to 10 COVID patients per day over the past two months, and a majority of those hospitalized patients have not needed ICU care.
The number of COVID-19 in-patients at Penn Highlands Healthcare System – including Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Connellsville – is lower than it was two weeks ago.
“In fact, we are seeing fewer people coming in to the hospitals with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis,” said Corinne Laboon, system communications manager. “For example, somebody might be admitted for cardiac problems and when a routine COVID-19 test is performed, they are diagnosed with the virus, too.”
Local hospitals recommend practicing hand hygiene and social distancing, and wearing a mask when necessary.
Health experts also recommend staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, which remain the best tools to protect against serious infection and hospitalization.
Currently, everyone fully vaccinated over the age of 5 is eligible for their first booster dose, and those 50 years old and older, as well as those 12 and older who are immunocompromised, can get their second booster dose.
According to the CDC, 70% of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. However, of that population, only 43.8% have received their first booster dose, and only 25% of people 50 years old and older who are fully vaccinated have received their second booster.
In medium-risk counties, individuals at high risk for serious illness are advised to talk with their health-care provider about wearing a mask.
Officials also recommend getting tested if you have symptoms in order to begin treatment, such as Paxlovid, if needed, and to isolate in order to reduce spreading it.
Common symptoms include runny nose, sore throat, headache, fever, persistent cough, and fatigue.
In Washington County, there have been 669 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. In all, the county has reported 45,949 cases.
Fayette County has recorded 687 COVID deaths, and a total of 20,995 cases.
Greene County has had 107 COVID-19 fatalities, and has reported 5,906 cases.