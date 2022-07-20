Fourth COVID Dose

Associated Press

A doctor administers a COVID-19 vaccine in this file photo from April.

Washington and Fayette counties have moved into the medium-risk category for community spread of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Greene County, along with Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, remains in the the low-spread category.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In