Washington School District’s faculty and staff held a “Clap for Seniors” parade Friday evening during which they drove throughout the city congratulating seniors.
The parade left the high school at 5:30 p.m. and attempted to hit every city street, on which seniors live. About 35 vehicles participated in the parade, according to senior advisor Kellie Ryburn, who organized the event.
In a news release, Ryburn said the plan for the parade was to “drive around through the city to congratulate and encourage our seniors to continue to do their best and show their Prexie Pride.”
Superintendent James Konrad said the parade was an example of “Prexie Nation” coming together when facing challenges.
“We are so proud of our students, especially our seniors, in overcoming such adversity through this pandemic,” he said in a statement. “It is a gesture to our students to show how much we care about them, how much we miss them, and how proud we are of their academic achievements.”