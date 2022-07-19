The Washington School District has sold the former Clark School.
The sale of the 1099 Allison Ave. building to Pac Real Estate Holdings LLC of Canonsburg for $127,500 was recently finalized.
Richard Mancini, school district business manager, said the plan is to convert the former school into 14 apartments.
Clark School was last used by the school district in the 1970s. For a number of years after, it was used by Intermediate Unit 1 for an alternative education program. That program was last held in the building in June 2018.
With the IU no longer using the building, the decision was made to put it up for sale.
“It’s an unused building; it’s a liability for us and a property we have to maintain,” Mancini said. “Now it goes off the tax-exempt rolls back on to the taxable rolls. It’s a liability and a headache we don’t have to deal with anymore.”
In 2021, the district approved a proposal from TEA Real Estate LLC for $500,000, which was contingent City Council’s approval of a zoning variance. The plan was to convert the building into a residential drug treatment center.
However, the sale fell through when the city voted against granting the variance.
In May 2018, the Washington School Board approved moving the alternative education program to Washington Park Elementary School.
However, that decision was rescinded by the IU a month later due to questions about enrollment numbers at the time. The program never moved into the elementary school.