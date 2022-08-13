Donora Borough Building

Donora Borough Building

A Washington County judge transferred control of Donora Police Department’s evidence room and any evidence and police files it contains to the district attorney’s office on Friday.

District Attorney Jason Walsh filed an emergency petition for the transfer, citing concerns that the evidence room was padlocked by council and the only keys were held by police Superintendent James Brice and Councilman Joseph Greco.

