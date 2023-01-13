Pastors of some Washington County United Methodist Churches have come together to provide area youths with a place to establish relationships with each other and their religion.
One might say these youths are being shown the way with a new youth group that just so happens to be called The WAY (Washington Area Youths).
The WAY began in the fall and is comprised of young people ranging in age from 10-18 from Avery UMC, First UMC, Jefferson Avenue UMC and West Washington UMC.
The group meets at 6 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month at First United Methodist Church, 29 North College St.
Pastors wanted to give youth a place to go and be themselves, while building a relationship with Christ.
“We were trying to figure out something for youth to do, to be involved with the church,” said the Rev. Bill Lawler, who became pastor of Avery UMC on July 1. “That’s how we came up with the WAY.”
Lawler said there are about 15-20 kids involved in the group, which is not limited to Methodist youths.
The Rev. Lori Walters, who became pastor of First United Methodist Church on July 1, said such a group was needed.
“Kids have a lot of things pulling at them to do in society with clubs and sports and everything the world expects them to do, but they’re lost in knowing Christ,” she said. “They’re seeking where they can fit in, not for what they do but for who they are. We’re trying to get out that there’s a place where they can come. They can talk to us. They can just be themselves and share in some fun.”
The group engages in unique ways to relate the Bible to modern media, books and activities.
On a recent Sunday, they watched the movie, “Elf.” There have been some game nights, and in January a trip to a Wheeling Nailers hockey game is planned. There are hopes to have a sled riding event and cookouts. There’s also plans to get participants involved in helping with church services and Vacation Bible School.
“They can come together and connect, forge new relationships and friendships,” Lawler said. “They get the camaraderie of being with other people their age who may not be in their school. They’re forging new friendships and learning about God, what it means to be a Christian and seeing there are other options aside from walking around on the streets.”
Lawler said he has received positive feedback.
“You can tell that they enjoy being with each other and having fun and forging those relationships,” he said, adding that one of the youth members is a girl with Down Syndrome. “She enjoys herself and just fits in right with all of the other kids and they seem very accepting to someone who would be different than them.”
Lawler’s son Lehman, 11, and daughter Charley, 15, are members.
“I enjoy it because it’s something that I can go and do,” Lehman said. “It’s not just sitting at home and watching TV.”
Lehman said he’s made some new friends since getting involved and is looking forward to some of the upcoming activities the group has scheduled.
It’s an enthusiasm that it seems is coming to the youthful members of the WAY as they forge precious relationships.
“Once they become older, become young adults, they become more self-conscious about walking into a church they’ve never been to and trying to develop a relationship they’re unsure of if they haven’t been to a church in years or at all,” Walters said. “Getting them at this age, letting them know they’re not just kids that come to church, they’re actually part of the church.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.