Washington County Treasurer Tom Flickinger reminds taxpayers that, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the board of commissioners is waiving only penalties on county real estate taxes owed for the calendar year 2020.
Property owners must still pay the tax owed this year, but the penalties will not apply to levies if paid by Dec. 31 of this year.
Tax bills for 2020 were sent before COVID-19 struck the United States, so printed on the notice were face amounts due June 30 and penalized amounts of 10% beginning July 1, but those payment instructions for this year should be disregarded.
Taxpayers should only remit the face amount of any tax due the county until Dec. 31, 2020. Real estate taxes due from prior years will still have penalties and fees applied.