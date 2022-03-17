The Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency announced $191,000 grants for tourism-related projects in the county Wednesday.
The recipients will include a diverse array of public and private organizations, ranging from the Washington Symphony Orchestra to the Washington Wild Things, and cover both capital and marketing projects for this year’s tourism season. The Observer-Reporter is also among the organizations receiving grants.
“Washington County’s economy is not only being driven by energy, education and advanced manufacturing, but by a strong tourism industry,” according to Diana Irey Vaughan, who chairs the Washington County Board of Commissioners. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, tourism is one of the county’s largest industries and brings $700 million in direct visitor spending and supports 6,000 jobs.
Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency, said the county ranks second behind Allegheny County for tourism in the Pittsburgh region, “and we are making these funds available to strengthen that position as well as invest in long-term tourism development.”
The recipents of the grants are:
n The Bradford House Historical Association, $11,000, for museum exhibits, a Visit Pittsburgh marketing campaign and the Whiskey Rebellion Festival.
n Burgettstown Area Community Development Corporation, $9,000, for a train station bike storage facility.
n Family Festivals Association Inc., $7,500, for the Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts Christmas Festival.
n Kennison Strategic Development Co., $2,500, for Nineteen North in Washington.
n Little Lake Theatre, $25,000, for a facilities vision project.
n McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000, for McSummerfest.
n Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, $8,000, for archaeological site repair.
n Monongahela Area Revitalization Corp., $2,500, for the Monongahela Farmers’ Market.
n The National Road Heritage Corridor, $7,500, for the Building a National Road audience project.
n North Strabane Township Parks and Recreation, $15,000, for a comprehensive recreation, park and open space plan.
n Observer-Reporter, $10,000, for the Corks & Kegs and Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck festivals.
n Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, $10,000, for a gazebo entertainment and events venue and website redevelopment.
n Peters Creek Historical Society, for museum displays, $2,000.
n Washington County Agricultural Fair, $16,000, for a restroom renovation survey, an expo center stage, website redevelopment and event and rental outreach.
n Washington County Historical Society, $20,000, for the research and education center.
n Washington Frontier League Baseball, $10,000, for a marketing campaign.
n Washington Symphony Orchestra, $20,000, for a marketing campaign and outreach performances.