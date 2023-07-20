Crossroads Center

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

The Crossroads Center building in Washington

The Washington County commissioners are expected to hire a Harrisburg-based firm to handle some of the normal business in the county’s finance office after the budget director and two other staff members left in recent weeks.

A vote will be held during the board’s 2 p.m. meeting today to contract with Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting Solutions Inc. to provide general financial and consulting services as needed until the finance office can be brought up to previous staffing levels.

