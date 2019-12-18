An impassioned crowd of about a hundred people gathered in front of the Washington County Courthouse, waving signs and chanting “No one is above the law,” as part of more than 500 rallies held across the country calling for Congress to impeach and remove President Donald J. Trump.
The rally took place the night before the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote whether to impeach Trump on two articles charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The local “Nobody’s Above The Law” rally was organized by activist Sharon Laffey, a U.S. Navy veteran and social worker who said Trump must be held accountable for the offenses he’s accused of.
The first article charges Trump of abuse of power, stemming from his attempt to use military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 elections.
The second charges the president with obstruction of Congress for blocking testimony and refusing to turn over documents to lawmakers.
“I am so happy about this turnout,” said Laffey. “I didn’t know what to expect, and this exceeds my expectations. I’m so happy to see so many people come out to defend our democracy.”
Demonstrators who attended the rally called for Trump’s removal, chanted, and sang songs, from Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” to “God Bless America.
One protester held a sign lit with Christmas bulbs that read “Impeach and Remove.”
A few counter-protesters stood across the street carrying a “Trump 2020” flag at the beginning of the rally, and exchanged barbs with the crowd, but left.
Motorists passing by honked their horns.
Vince and Pat Gillen of Burgettstown were among the people who stood in the cold for nearly two hours, carrying “Impeach!” signs.
“It’s historic, and I believe this is so important,” said Pat Gillen. “If he is not held accountable for what he has done, I think this democracy is in serious trouble.”
John Yesenosky, a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Vietnam and served in the reserves, believes Trump is unfit to serve as president and commander-in-chief. He said Trump’s efforts to avoid military service are “like rubbing salt in a wound.”
“This guy’s the worst president I’ve ever known and served under,” said Yesenosky. “One way or another, he needs to be out of office. And sooner, rather than later.”
He said Trump supporters who don’t believe Trump violated his oath of office “haven’t read the same Constitution I’ve read.”
Protesters also expressed ire with State Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-14, a vocal critic of the House impeachment inquiry who has appeared frequently on television and radio shows to call the investigation a “sham” and a “witch hunt.”
Constituents complained that Reschenthaler isn’t holding town hall meetings, and is avoiding public exchanges with the citizens he represents.
Laffey said Reschenthaler held a question-and-answer event over the phone, where callers were screened. Her phone call was not taken.
“The people in this area have been requesting a town hall,” said Laffey. “We want him to have an actual town hall, in person.”
Nationwide, rallies were held in all 50 states.
Trump insists he hasn’t done anything wrong and that the impeachment hearing is a “hoax.”
If either article of impeachment is approved, Trump would join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached.