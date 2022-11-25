The Washington County Sheriff’s Department was able to provide Thanksgiving meals to 15 families with its first “Operation Turkey.” The department’s deputies donated food, as did Bluestar USA, Walmart, J&J Home and Office Solutions. Deputies spent Wednesday morning delivering turkeys to families in Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Avella, Canton Township, Washington, Bentworth, Monongahela, Donora and McGuffey.
Washington County Sheriff's Department provides 15 Thanksgiving meals
