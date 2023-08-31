The Washington County Sheriff’s department on Monday arrested a New York man wanted on an attempted murder charge.
Sheriff Tony Andronas announced the arrest in a Facebook post Tuesday. Arrested was Donovan Devost, 30, of Erie County, New York.
Devost had been staying at the Red Roof Inn in Canton Township, and was taken into custody without incident. According to Andronas, officers also arrested Brittani Daisy, 28, of Louisiana. Daisy was charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.
Devost is being held in the Washington County jail without bond. He will be extradited back to New York, where he also faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and assault.
