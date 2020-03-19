Washington County has another positive coronavirus, taking its total to three, as the numbers continued to climb Thursday across Pennsylvania.
Neighboring Westmoreland County now has two such cases as the number jumped in the state from 133 Wednesday to 185 Thursday as more people were being tested for the virus, the state Health Department said.
"Community spread is happening," Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Thursday.
She said it's essential for businesses to follow the state's strategy and close to prevent the human toll from becoming "much, much worse."
"Stay home. Business participation will literally save lives," Levine said at a 2 p.m. livestream briefing on the virus.
Meanwhile, the Allegheny County Health Department said it recorded an additional six cases of the virus, putting its total Thursday at 18.
"We expect that these numbers will continue to grow as more testing sites come online," the Allegheny department stated in a news release.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Levine said.
There were 1,658 people who tested negative for the virus as of Thursday, Levine said.
Most businesses in the state, except for grocery, convenience and liquor stores and pharmacies, remained closed under Gov. Tom Wolf's call for the public to stay home.
Levine said the hospital occupancy rates are now significant because of the virus, that it will put a strain on health-care systems as COVID-19 surges over the next few weeks.
"We have a real chance of slowing the spread of this virus if we stay home," she said.
