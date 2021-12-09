Washington County officials have requested a 30-day extension while they review an open records request from the Observe-Reporter asking for surveillance video of the Nov. 24 incident involving sheriff’s deputies and Clerk of Court Brenda Davis in the courthouse.
The newspaper made the right-to-know request Nov. 30 asking for any surveillance video showing the interactions between Davis and the sheriff’s deputies after she was briefly handcuffed after refusing to hand over juvenile case filings stored in her office that were set to be transferred due to a court order by President Judge John DiSalle.
County Chief Clerk Cynthia Griffin responded late Tuesday notifying the newspaper of the county’s intention to ask for the extension. The county cited several reasons for the delay, including possible redactions, staffing limitations to produce the videos and an overall legal review to determine whether it can be released. The county has until Jan. 6 to make a final response on whether or not it will release the footage.