Two Washington County school districts will receive more than $5.9 million for low- and zero-emission school buses.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the influx of funding in a press release issued Wednesday. The money comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden last year.
Districts receiving money are Washington School District and Avella Area School District. Washington will receive $3.16 million for eight buses, while Avella will get $2.76 million for seven buses.
Officials hope the green buses will save districts on fuel costs and improve air quality.
“Families rely on school buses to safely transport their children to and from school and related activities. We ensure that these buses are safe and that should include safe for our children’s lungs and environment. I thank President Biden for prioritizing pollution reduction and clean energy as part of his broad and comprehensive infrastructure investments,” Wolf said in the release. “These new buses will decrease air pollution around schools and for schoolchildren.”
