In announcing a household hazardous waste collection, a change related to the recycling of electronics was also discussed Wednesday during the Washington County commissioners agenda-setting session.
JVS Environmental, the electronics recycler at 1 American Way, Ellsworth, will no longer have a cap on the number of televisions that can be dropped off at one time.
Previously, residents were limited to bringing one television per carload.
Other aspects of the collection of recyclables remain the same.
Four-foot and eight-foot fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent lights, known as CFLs, will be accepted with a $2 per bulb charge.
Appliances containing freon will be accepted with a $20 freon removal fee.
The site will be open on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 2 to 6 p.m.
Here are the dates for upcoming 2020 collections: Jan. 28; Feb. 11 and 25; March 10 and 24; April 14 and 28, May 12 and 26; June 9 and 23; July 14 and 28; Aug. 11 and 25; Sept. 8 and 22; Oct. 13 and 27; Nov. 10 and 24; and Dec. 8 and 22.
The Washington County Planning Commission has also scheduled its annual household chemical collection for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, in the parking lot of the Wild Things baseball stadium.
“Clean out your garage,” said Lisa Cessna, executive director of the Washington County Planning Commission, which coordinates the drives and collections.
Co-sponsors of the June event are the Pennsylvania Resources Council and the Washington Wild Things Frontier League baseball team.
The date of Washington County’s used tire collection will be announced later, said Jason Theakston, recycling coordinator.