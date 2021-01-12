There were seven new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Washington County, the state Health Department said.
Another five virus deaths were reported in Fayette County, while Greene County saw one new death from the disease.
Gov. Tom Wolf appealed to the media Tuesday to say the vaccines for COVID-19 are safe and effective in the fighting the virus.
"When it's my turn I'm going to get vaccinated, Wolf said. "This is the light at the end of the tunnel."
The virus has killed 18,080 Pennsylvanians since March after 227 new deaths were reported Tuesday.
Washington County's death toll from the disease climbed to 164, a dozen more than Fayette. Greene's death toll inched to 23.
Allegheny County reported 694 new virus cases and 15 additional deaths from the disease.
Washington County reported 133 new virus cases, taking its total to 10,648. Fayette added 76 new cases to its total of 8,590. Greene added 28 cases to its total of 2,050.