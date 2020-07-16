Washington County had one new COVID-19 death Thursday, taking the total number of virus deaths there to seven, the state Health Department said.

The county also added 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 518. Greene County saw two new cases with a total of 77 since the pandemic arrived in Pennsylvania in March.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania added 781 new cases of the virus Thursday and 16 new deaths.

“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” state Health Sec. Rachel Levine said.

