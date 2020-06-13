Pennsylvania announced 49 new COVID-19 deaths Friday on the same day eight more counties were given the green light to reopen more nonessential businesses next week.
The statewide death toll from the disease climbed to 6,162 as another 686 new cases were announced, numbers that continued to show a “steady decline,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
“As counties reopen, Pennsylvania continues to see a steady decline in cases, a positive indicator that its phased, measured reopening plan is working to balance public health with economic recovery,” Wolf stated in a news release.
Erie County was still being watched closely as it has evidence of community spread, keeping it in the yellow phase of reopening, state records showed Friday.
Washington County added two new cases of the virus taking its total to 153, while Greene County’s case count stood at 30. Both counties moved into the green phase June 5.
“The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health,” Wolf stated in a news release. “Some restrictions, such as mask-wearing, do remain in place.”
The counties that turned green Friday are: Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike, and Schuylkill.
There are 46 counties in green now, and 21 in yellow.