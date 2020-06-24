Washington County has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The total case count in Washington County is 171. Greene County remained unchanged at 35 cases. Allegheny County, which has seen a slight uptick in cases in recent days, logged 19 new cases, bringing its total to 2,239.
Across Pennsylvania, 38 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 6,464. Overall, there were 510 new cases.
Health officials and Gov. Tom Wolf have emphasized that wearing a mask in all businesses in the yellow and green phases of reopening the economy could help keep a surge of COVID-19 at bay.
Wolf said, “As most counties are in or will soon be in the green phase of reopening, mask-wearing is a vital measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Pennsylvania has emerged as a leader among states for reduced cases amid increased reopening and we want that to continue to keep people safe and healthy while returning to many of the activities we enjoyed before COVID.”
According to a recent study in the Institute of Physics, wearing medical masks or improvised facial coverings reduces community exposures from asymptomatic, but unknowingly infectious, individuals.
Wolf continued, “Mask-wearing needs to be a part of our everyday routines. When you leave the house, grab your keys, your wallet and your mask. Mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus and keeping Pennsylvanians safe and healthy is the goal as we reopen and continue our mitigation efforts.”