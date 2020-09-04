There has been an additional death in Washington County as a result of COVID-19, according to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday afternoon.
It brings the overall death toll in the county to 28 since the start of the pandemic in March.
There were 22 additional cases in Washington County, bringing the overall total to 1,108. After several days of logging no new cases, Greene County added five, bringing its total to 145. Fayette County added four new cases, with a total now at 703.
After several days of numbers in the double digits, Allegheny County added 105 new cases Thursday, with one additional death. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has recorded 10,549 positive coronavirus cases.
York County reported an increase of 128 cases, and Philadelphia County added 257 cases.
Across Pennsylvania there were 1,160 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 136,711. Twenty new deaths were reported in the state.
Also on Thursday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine released updated guidance for skilled nursing facilities when it comes to COVID-19. According to the new guidance, if a county is experiencing low COVID-19 activity, which is defined as less than a 5% positivity rate on tests within a week, routine testing of asymptomatic residents is not recommended, while asymptomatic staff should be tested every four weeks.
In counties with moderate COVID-19 activity, defined as a test positivity rate between 5% and 10%, it is recommended that asymptomatic residents be tested if they have had outside contact over the last 14 days. The new guidance also recommends that staff be tested once a week if they are asymptomatic.
In counties with substantial COVID-19 activity, defined as a positivity rate of more than 10%, it is recommended that asymptomatic staff be tested twice a week and residents be given weekly tests if they have outside contact in the last two weeks.
“The spread of the virus directly influences what occurs in nursing homes,” Levine said.
Levine was also asked about reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked states to be prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine as early as November. She declined to speculate on how a vaccine would be distributed in Pennsylvania, adding, “I’m sure the federal government will have guidelines for its administration.”
Levine also said, “Nothing is simple in a world with COVID-19. A lot will depend on what will come out.”