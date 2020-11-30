Another person has died from COVID-19 in Washington County bringing its death toll from the disease to 71 this year.
The county also reported 64 new virus cases since Saturday, taking its cumulative total to 4,609.
The death was among 107 new statewide fatalities announced Monday from a disease that has killed more than 10,000 Pennsylvanians since March.
“Please stay home,” state Health Sec. Rachel Levine said over concerns that travel over the Thanksgiving weekend will lead to another surge in COVID-19 cases.
Levine said hospitals “in general” are becoming strained by virus patients. There were 914 such patients in intensive-care units Monday.
“We’re very concerned about the hospital capacity,” she said.
With growing concerns about children carrying the virus, Levine said the smartphone app the state uses to track its spread has been updated to allow those between the ages of 13 and 17 to download it with parental approval. The app is called COVID Alert PA.
The statewide percentage of positive test results climbed from 11.1 last week to 11.7 Monday, and five counties – Juniata, Mifflin, Bedford, Somerset and Tioga – have rates above 20, Levine said.
Washington, Greene and Fayette counties remained Monday in the substantial COVID-19 risk category.
Allegheny County announced 920 new cases since Saturday and four new deaths.
There were no new virus deaths reported in Greene and Fayette counties.
Greene added 10 new cases to its total of 752. There were 50 new cases in Fayette, bringing its total to 2,231.