Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Washington County recorded a new death Tuesday attributed to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the county from the virus to six, the state Health Department said.

There were no new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the county beyond the 140 that were announced this week as the state prepared to reopen more nonessential businesses Friday.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” state health Secretary Rachel Levine said.

The virus has killed 5,667 people in Pennsylvania, including 100 new deaths that were reported Tuesday. The state added 612 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 72,894.

Meanwhile, Greene County's positive case count stood again at 27.

The state is recommending that everyone wear a face mask in public, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently to help protect others.

Scott Beveridge

