Washington County reached a bleak milestone Thursday after three more COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of lives lost in the county during the coronavirus pandemic to 500.
Deaths across the region continue to rise sharply as six more people died in Fayette County and 11 more deaths were reported in Westmoreland, according to state Department of Health statistics.
Last week, Fayette County reached 500 deaths despite having two-third’s the number of COVID-19 cases as Washington County. Fayette County currently has recorded 524 deaths. At this time last year, Washington had recorded only 119 deaths, while Fayette had experienced 77.
Greene County reported no new deaths Thursday, while 14 people died in Allegheny County, bringing its total to 2,688.
Across Pennsylvania, 177 more people died of COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 35,960.