Another resident of Washington County has died from complications of COVID-19, the state Health Department said Thursday.
The death brought the total number of victims of the virus to 14 in the county, and contributed to yet another state reminder to wear masks in public.
"Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home," state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. "Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19."
Gov. Tom Wolf said the virus has made a resurgence in "all of Pennsylvania," while reminding the media that his recommendation to postpone high school sports until January was designed to help return children to school.
Wolf said busing players across county lines to play sports would do a disservice to efforts to slow the spread of the virus and make schools safe.
"Let's put that on pause," Wolf said Thursday at a briefing in York County.
The virus has killed 7,409 Pennsylvanians since March after 24 new deaths were announced that day. Allegheny County had five new deaths, all of which were linked to long-term care facilities.
Washington County's case count grew by nine to 880, the state said. Greene County added three new cases to its total of 121, and Fayette County had 13 new cases and a total that grew to 595.
The briefing was called for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to make recommendations relating to his task force on looking into disparities involving COVID-19, including those among African Americans.
The task force looked at the following priority topics: housing, criminal justice, food, education, economic opportunities and health care.
Fetterman said all students need to have access to standardized remote learning in an online infrastructure that needs to be reformed in Pennsylvania.
"Not all children have access to information their teachers have uploaded," he said.
Levine said 42 children in Pennsylvania have developed the multisystem inflammatory syndrome that is associated with COVID-19, and it attacks Black children at a significantly higher proportion both in the state and across the nation.
"We're not sure why. There's much to learn about this novel coronavirus," she said, while dispelling claims that the virus does not attack children.
Levine said there is still significant community spread of the virus in the state, especially in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.