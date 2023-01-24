Washington County will be awarded $110,182 in federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The money will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter program in the county.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 2:19 am
A board made up of local community leaders will determine how the funds awarded to Washington County will be distributed.
Local agencies that meet the requirements should apply for the funds.
Agencies chosen must:
Agencies interested in applying should contact Sue Urcho, marketing and communications coordinator for the United Way of Washington County, for an application by emailing office@unitedwaywashco.org with the subject line EFSP or visit www.unitedwaywashco.org/EFSP to download an application.
The deadline for the applications to be received is 3 p.m. Feb. 3.
