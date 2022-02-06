More than 2,500 customers remained without power in Washington County, primarily in the western part, as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
FirstEnergy Corp., the parent entity for West Penn Power, reported on its website 2.39% of its 107,555 customers in the county were awaiting restoration. Customers in all affected municipalities were projected to have power again by 11 p.m. Sunday, with the exception of Hopewell Township, listed as 11 p.m. Monday.
Donegal Township represented the hardest-hit municipality, with 566 of its 1,114 customers, or 50.81%, still lacking power. Also registering above 10% were Claysville Borough and Blaine, Amwell, Cross Creek, East Finley, Hanover, Jefferson, Morris, South Franklin and West Finley townships.
“West Alexander Borough” was listed as 30.85%, although such a municipality has not existed since a 2008 merger with Donegal.
In Greene County, 234 customers out of 19,459, or 1.2%, were awaiting restoration. Statewide, 3,314 customers were affected.
The total in Washington County reached more than 20,000 in the aftermath of a winter storm that coated power lines and tree limbs with ice and snow late Thursday and early Friday.
In Cecil Township, 3,000 customers initially were without power, but by Sunday afternoon, the number had dropped to 18. Overall, Washington County accounted for about 90% of the outages in West Penn’s grid in Western Pennsylvania.
Mike Kennedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said there was a corridor of freezing rain from Zanesville, Ohio, to Moon Township in Allegheny County. Most places in northern Washington County received more than a quarter of an inch of ice, with higher amounts in localized areas.