The search for a new warden for the Washington County jail has zeroed in on five candidates.
Washington County Prison Board Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan said after Wednesday’s meeting that there is one “internal” candidate who will be interviewed. The others, who are not associated with Washington County government, will be interviewed via Zoom teleconference.
All will be asked to prepare a vision statement facility.
Once the interviews have concluded, Irey Vaughan said she anticipates further meetings with potential hires and members of the prison board during closed sessions on personnel.
The three county commissioners, district attorney, sheriff, controller and one Washington County judge comprise the prison board.
Irey Vaughan expects the board to vote on a new warden by year’s end.
The warden’s position has been vacant since Aug. 1 due to the retirement of Edward Strawn.
According to a report released to the prison board by Donald Waugh, deputy warden for operations, there were 314 inmates in the correctional facility as of Sept. 30, 282 of whom are awaiting trial and/or sentencing.
As has been the case for the past several months during the novel coronavirus pandemic, there are no inmates serving sentences as work-release or weekend prisoners.