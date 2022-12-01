Washington County Airport

Photo by Kevin D. Sell

An aerial view of Washington County Airport.

Washington County officials are applying for a state program that would offer tax incentives for business development at the county’s airport in South Franklin Township.

The commissioner during Wednesday afternoon’s voting meeting unanimously approved an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development to designate up to 50 acres of the airport property for businesses development.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In