CourtGavel
Buy Now

MONESSEN – Three Washington men who face allegations they abused a care-dependent man in Monessen waived their charges Friday to Westmoreland County Court.

District Judge Wayne Vlasic released the suspects: Thomas Richard Vernet, 19, of Donora; Travis Scott Rabe, 19, of Carroll Township; and Cody Allan Nordberg, 21, of Amwell Township, each on $10,000 unsecured bond, online court records show.

They were employed at a Taylor Maleski Home location on Ross Street in February when a coworker reported them to the company for the way they treated a resident.

Eventually the victim was taken to Mon Valley Hospital where a physician found evidence of physical abuse.

Detectives in Westmoreland charged them with aggravated assault, abuse of a care-dependent person, simple assault, reckless endangerment and stalking. Prior to Friday, they were in Westmoreland County jail without bond.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In