MONESSEN – Three Washington men who face allegations they abused a care-dependent man in Monessen waived their charges Friday to Westmoreland County Court.
District Judge Wayne Vlasic released the suspects: Thomas Richard Vernet, 19, of Donora; Travis Scott Rabe, 19, of Carroll Township; and Cody Allan Nordberg, 21, of Amwell Township, each on $10,000 unsecured bond, online court records show.
They were employed at a Taylor Maleski Home location on Ross Street in February when a coworker reported them to the company for the way they treated a resident.
Eventually the victim was taken to Mon Valley Hospital where a physician found evidence of physical abuse.
Detectives in Westmoreland charged them with aggravated assault, abuse of a care-dependent person, simple assault, reckless endangerment and stalking. Prior to Friday, they were in Westmoreland County jail without bond.