A Washington County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl.
Romone Barnes, 34, of Washington, sold five bricks of the drug, the equivalent of 400 dosage units, to an informant on June 26, 2017, according to federal prosecutors. He was charged with distribution of fentanyl in a one-count indictment.
On Sept. 25, 2017, in connection with his arrest in that case, agents seized about 10 grams of methoxyacetyl fentanyl, which is similar to fentanyl.
Barnes also admitted to possessing that substance and intending to sell it.
The state police and Washington County district attorney’s office drug task force investigated the case.