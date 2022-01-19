A Washington County man was sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization.
Eugene Reddick, 39, formerly of Dunlevy, had the sentence imposed on him for the federal narcotics charge Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak.
According to information presented to the court, Reddick conspired with others to distribute powder cocaine in Clairton, between 2015 and 2017. Reddick acquired the cocaine from Jamie Lightfoot, Jr. and other members of Lightfoot’s drug trafficking organization.
Assistant United States Attorney Shaun E. Sweeney prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police, with assistance from South Strabane, Elizabeth Borough, Penn Hills, and Perryopolis police departments, for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Reddick.