In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week being observed this week, Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency Wednesday announced a calendar of events through the end of the year and launched the American Spirit Sweepstakes.
This year’s event calendar includes the National Road Festival May 20 through 22; the National Pike Stream, Gas and Horse Association Show the weekend of May 21; the Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival May 27 through 29; and Springhouse Farm Heritage Day on May 28.
The Whiskey Rebellion Festival runs July 8 through 10, and the county will host the PONY League World Series Aug. 12 through 17.
Every week from now through Oct. 26, one lucky winner will receive a prize as part of the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency’s American Spirit Sweepstakes.
Prizes showcase the best of Washington County, according to the tourism promotion agency, and include tickets to the Backstreet Boys, Jimmy Buffet and other summer concerts; Fuji bikes, courtesy of Tandem Connection; gift cards to local breweries and restaurants; and a wine tasting for 10 at Ripepi Winery.
Two 90-day passes to Sky Zone Trampoline Park and a four-museum passport to local history hotspots are also among the 26 prizes that will be awarded as part of the American Spirit Sweepstakes.
“Washington County’s economy is not only being driven by energy, education and advanced traveling, but by a strong tourism industry,” tourism promotion agency President Jeff Kotula said in a news release. “As travel continues to rebound at a rapid pace from the last two years our tourism assets and attractions will play a critical role in supporting additional economic growth and increasing our quality of life – attracting more leisure and business visitors as well as residents to our county long-term.”
According to the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development, visitors to Washington County spend an average of $700 million annually. The income generated by tourism provides nearly 6,000 jobs and more than $2 million in industry wages.
This year’s National Travel and Tourism Week celebrates the Future of Travel, and Washington County has its sights set on growing the travel industry locally.
For more information on upcoming events, or to enter the sweepstakes, visit https://www.visitwashingtoncountypa.com.