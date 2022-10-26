Work Release

Photo courtesy of Furlough Into Service program

Photo courtesy of Furlough Into Service program

Under sunny autumn skies this week, nine men labored building a small, wooden footbridge behind Washington Park Elementary School that will be used for cross-country meets.

But this wasn’t just any ordinary construction crew. This team was made up of inmates at the Washington County jail working as part of the county’s “Furlough Into Service” program that allows them to perform community service projects at a fraction of the cost.

