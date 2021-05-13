A Washington County jail inmate hung himself in his cell Thursday just hours after he appeared in court on charges he assaulted his wife this month in Cecil Township.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said Gregory S. Roddy, 53, of New Derry, Westmoreland County, died of an apparent suicide after jail employees found him unconscious about 1:30 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at 2:23 p.m. in Washington Hospital, Warco said.
Roddy was jailed May 7 on $100,000 bond after his wife, Amanda Lauffer, accused him of choking her that afternoon in a hotel room at 4000 Horizon View Drive, court records allege. Senior District Judge Larry Hopkins ordered Roddy to trial in the case Thursday during his preliminary hearing, online court records show.
Washington police were also investigating the death, said county commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan.