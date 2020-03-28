The Washington County Commissioners learned late Thursday that novel coronavirus test results for a jail inmate and a staff member were both negative.
In-person visits by the public inside the jail were suspended March 13, the same day the first COVID-19 case was found by the state Department of Health to have impacted Washington County.
A meeting of the Washington County Prison Board is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Under typical circumstances, the board would have convened in a conference room inside the correctional facility, as it does quarterly, but as of Thursday, the venue has been moved to the public meeting room of the Courthouse Square office building.
Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan, who is also chairman of the prison board, said arrangements were under way to have members participate meeting via video conference.
The jail population on Monday was 274, down from 351 just days before due to release of inmates charged with non-violent offenses and those with alternative sentences.
Meanwhile, the Allegheny County Jail on Friday afternoon reported that an employee who did not provide direct care to inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member has not been at work since the afternoon of March 19.
“At this time, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 among direct-contact employees or inmates and all individuals with access to the facility are being strictly monitored for signs and symptoms of the virus,” Warden Orlando Harper said in a statement.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.