Washington County’s human services department will be holding a “community launch” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the county’s new office building at 95 W. Beau St. in Washington. The event will offer a staff meet and greet, tours, lunch, raffles, coloring contests and a children’s corner. The event is free and is designed to educate the community on the county’s reconfigured human services department.
Washington County human services holding ‘community launch’ event
