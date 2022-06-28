newspaper1.JPG

Washington County’s human services department will be holding a “community launch” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the county’s new office building at 95 W. Beau St. in Washington. The event will offer a staff meet and greet, tours, lunch, raffles, coloring contests and a children’s corner. The event is free and is designed to educate the community on the county’s reconfigured human services department.

