Washington County officials are looking for feedback as they continue working to update the government’s comprehensive plan, which was last adopted in 2005.
The county is hosting its third and final public open house session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall, 320 Furlong Ave., Roscoe. The plan’s updates will be developed with input from an advisory committee, stakeholders and the public.
